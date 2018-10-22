Police fire shots at woman in Slippery Rock
Staff report
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.
Police officers responding to a request to check on the welfare of Brittany Ann Kitner, of Slippery Rock, early today in Stone Bridge Apartments in Worth Township, found Kitner holding a long gun inside her residence, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report,
When Kitner pointed her firearm at the troopers, a trooper fired a pistol at Kitner hitting her at least once in the hip area. The troopers administered medical aid at the scene until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital for additional treatment. Her condition is unknown. No one else was injured during the incident, which occurred at about 3:56 a.m. Sunday.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D, major case team and the Butler County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
