Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf to speak at rally in downtown Sharon

Staff report

SHARON, Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will make a stop in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of his bus trip across the state.

The community is invited to come out and hear Wolf speak at 107 State St. in Sharon, located at the corner of State Street and Vine Avenue.

For more information, visit the Mercer County Democratic Party's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MercerCountyPADemocraticParty or the Democrat Women of Mercer County's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DemocratWomenofMercerCounty/.