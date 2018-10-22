Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf to speak at rally in downtown Sharon
Staff report
SHARON, Pa.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will make a stop in downtown Sharon at 9 a.m. Saturday as part of his bus trip across the state.
The community is invited to come out and hear Wolf speak at 107 State St. in Sharon, located at the corner of State Street and Vine Avenue.
For more information, visit the Mercer County Democratic Party's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MercerCountyPADemocraticParty or the Democrat Women of Mercer County's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DemocratWomenofMercerCounty/.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 22, 2018 midnight
New Castle man killed in crash
- September 4, 2016 9:44 a.m.
Brunch on the Square planned for Sept. 17
- March 13, 2017 3:27 p.m.
Pa. Gov. Wolf announces travel restrictions in advance of winter storm
- October 31, 2017 3:36 p.m.
Pa. Gov. Wolf criticizes GOP targeting state, local tax deductions
- September 14, 2016 8:19 a.m.
Drive-it-yourself kicks off with brunch
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.