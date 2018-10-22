New Castle man killed in fatal car crash today


October 21, 2018 at 4:10p.m.

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

A New Castle man, Justin P. Delaney, 26, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle early today traveling south on Ellwood Road (Pa. Route 65) in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County,

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Delaney crossed the center line, went off the roadway, struck a mail box, went into a ditch and hit a tree in the front yard of 4023 Ellwood Road.

Delaney, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Lawrence County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.

