Kenyan wins 2018 Peace Race – by 1 second
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
If you were among the top 300 or so runners at the Youngstown Peace Race, you were treated to a good workout and a show Sunday morning.
In some of the tight turns and turnarounds, the casual crowd could catch a glimpse of Michigan student-athlete Ryan Robinson give Kenyan runner Dennis Kipkosgei everything he could handle as the pair fought for the lead in the 10k charity race down to the final few meters. Kipkosgei won by a second in one of the closer races in its 44-year history.
“It was my first race and coming around mile-marker one and seeing those guys pass by was awesome. It was a great experience,” Warren’s Mario Baugh said.
About 850 runners took part in this year's Peace Race.
Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
