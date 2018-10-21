BUSINESS DIGEST || Kawasaki to speak at Stambaugh

Lecture scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Thomas Colloquium lecture series will present Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist of online graphic-design tool Canva, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Kawasaki is a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz and an executive fellow of the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

He was the chief evangelist of Apple and a trustee of the Wikimedia Foundation.

The event is free, but tickets are required.

Tickets are available at the Stambaugh box office Monday through Friday or online at www.stambaughauditorium.com.

America Makes event

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes, in partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, will convene its annual two-day Members Meeting and Exchange (MMX) at the Stambaugh Auditorium ballroom Oct. 30-31.

“This year’s MMX is on track to exceed last year’s record-breaking MMX event, which is incredibly exciting,” said America Makes Executive Director Rob Gorham. “As our premier, annual event, the value of MMX is undeniable. It provides the opportunity for America Makes members and nonmembers who share our mission to advance the additive manufacturing industry to gather together here, in Youngstown for continued knowledge sharing and collaboration.”

Chamber event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced it will host its “Good Morning, Mahoning County” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 2 at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave.

This year’s speakers will include Aaron Young, executive director of Mill Creek MetroParks; Joe Mosca and Mike Hripko of Youngstown State University; America Makes Executive Director Rob Gorham; and Jim Kinnick, executive director, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

The cost to attend is $20 for chamber members; $30 for nonmembers. Register at regionalchamber.com.

Issue 1 opposed

COLUMBUS

The National Federation of Independent Business, a small-business association, announced its opposition to Ohio Issue 1, which is on the November election ballot.

NFIB said a survey of members found entrepreneurs in the state were “strongly opposed” to Issue 1. NFIB’s Ohio leadership council heard arguments from both proponents and opponents of the issue, which would reclassify some felony-drug possession and use charges to misdemeanors.

“Issue 1 has the potential to significantly damage Ohio’s job-development efforts, impacting our state’s economy. A constant theme heard from Ohio employers is they cannot find workers who can pass drug tests to fill vacancies. Issue 1 will further exacerbate this situation,” said Roger Geiger, vice president and executive director for NFIB in Ohio.

Rising drug prices widen gap between haves, have-nots

TRENTON, N.J.

High-priced drugs and insurer efforts to hold down costs are keeping some patients from getting the drugs they need. Insurers are making patients pay more for drugs, putting some new, expensive drugs out of reach. Or they are making patients try cheaper drugs first, and only approving newer drugs if patients fail to improve. Medicare Advantage plans can adopt this provision starting next year.

