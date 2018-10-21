Kids, families get early taste of Halloween

By Sean Barron

news@vindy.com

COITSVILLE

When it comes to using a large replica of a famous train set he built to add enjoyment to many youngsters’ days, Eugene Eliser’s efforts are above par.

“I used a John Deere tractor and drew up Thomas the Train and said, ‘Hey, I can make this work,’” the Hubbard man said about one of two cars he constructed and used to give several children a slow ride around a driving range.

Eliser’s attraction also was part of Saturday afternoon’s 10th annual Kids Halloween Party at Parto’s Golf Learning Center, 2231 Coitsville-Hubbard Road (state Route 616).

The two-hour fun fest was set up to give youngsters and their families an early taste of Halloween via a variety of activities, such as pumpkin- and face-painting, along with miniature golf and an obstacle course, said Tom Parteleno, who, along with his wife, Tammy Parteleno, owns Parto’s.

“We do a lot of things for the kids here,” which also includes hosting youth camps, Tom Parteleno said, adding that the Halloween gathering also marks the unofficial end of the golfing season, though the business remains open year-round.

Eliser explained that the lead car of his Thomas the Train replica is a green-and-yellow tractor surrounded by plywood and with fiberglass complemented with drywall on which he constructed a face on the front. The rear car is a converted hay wagon with trim, as well as seating for about a dozen people, he explained.

“I used to do hayrides all the time, but my wife made me sell the wagon,” Eliser said, laughing. “She said, ‘You can’t leave this thing in the yard.’”

Eliser added that donations he receives from riders benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Among the children on the train ride who relished seeing the golf course from a different vantage point were Michael Parteleno, 4, Tom’s son, and Mason Masters, 2, of Hubbard, who came with his mother, Nicole Masters, who was excited about Halloween in 10 days.

“I’m probably looking forward to it more than he is,” she said with a chuckle.

Even though he was far from angry, you could say that Corbin Salensky, 5, of Struthers was seeing red. He was among those who enjoyed painting pumpkins under a canopy – in his case, one with only red paint for his mother, Mercede Salensky.

“This is our first time here. We saw it on Facebook,” said Corbin’s great aunt, Kelly Willis.

Willis added she enjoys using her Austintown residence as a gathering place each year for Corbin, his brother Mason Salensky, 7, and other children in advance of trick-or-treating activities. She offers food and a warm fire before taking the youngsters out as a group, Willis said.

A few children and their parents also took advantage of the miniature golf course to put their putting talents to the test. That and the other festivities continued, despite having been briefly interrupted by a sudden downpour of rain and hail.