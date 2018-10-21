Flu-clinic locations announced

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering walk-in flu shot clinics at several locations this week. The clinic sites and times are:

Tuesday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Beaver Township Administration Building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Green Township Administration Building, 12184 Lisbon Road, Salem.

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., Youngstown.

No appointment is necessary, but participants must bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance, the flu vaccine is free.

The county health board is a Vaccines for Children Program Provider and will have limited opportunities for children who are uninsured to receive the vaccine free of charge.

Available flu vaccines are quadrivalent (four virus strains) for those 6 months and older, and high-dose trivalent (three flu virus strains), for those 65 and older.