Flu-clinic locations announced
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering walk-in flu shot clinics at several locations this week. The clinic sites and times are:
Tuesday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Beaver Township Administration Building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Green Township Administration Building, 12184 Lisbon Road, Salem.
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., Youngstown.
No appointment is necessary, but participants must bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance, the flu vaccine is free.
The county health board is a Vaccines for Children Program Provider and will have limited opportunities for children who are uninsured to receive the vaccine free of charge.
Available flu vaccines are quadrivalent (four virus strains) for those 6 months and older, and high-dose trivalent (three flu virus strains), for those 65 and older.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 13, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Mahoning County flu-shot clinics this week
- January 3, 2018 1:40 p.m.
Flu shot clinic Thursday in Austintown
- January 6, 2017 midnight
Flu-shot clinic today in Austintown
- January 5, 2017 4:37 p.m.
Flu-shot clinic is Friday at Mahoning County health board office in Austintown
- February 18, 2017 3:56 p.m.
Flu clinic is Wednesday in Austintown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.