FBI joins search for couple
Associated Press
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio
The FBI has joined local law enforcement in the search for a couple who went missing earlier this year in eastern Ohio.
Brian Goff, 64, and Joni Davis, 55, were last seen June 10 leaving a Pizza Hut in Bridgeport, a village along the Ohio River. Authorities have said security camera footage showed their car then headed north on state Route 7 shortly afterward.
Relatives say the Martins Ferry couple followed a strict daily routine, which makes their disappearance even more baffling. Goff became Joni Davis’ caregiver after Davis suffered a traumatic brain injury.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 29, 2016 6:39 p.m.
UPDATE | Motive still lacking for attack at OSU
- August 10, 2017 midnight
FBI searched ex-Trump campaign chairman’s home
- November 30, 2016 midnight
OSU attacker stewed over treatment of Muslims
- September 28, 2018 midnight
Goff’s big night lifts Rams
- August 7, 2017 midnight
Feds join search for escaped rape suspect
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.