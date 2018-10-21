FBI joins search for couple


October 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio

The FBI has joined local law enforcement in the search for a couple who went missing earlier this year in eastern Ohio.

Brian Goff, 64, and Joni Davis, 55, were last seen June 10 leaving a Pizza Hut in Bridgeport, a village along the Ohio River. Authorities have said security camera footage showed their car then headed north on state Route 7 shortly afterward.

Relatives say the Martins Ferry couple followed a strict daily routine, which makes their disappearance even more baffling. Goff became Joni Davis’ caregiver after Davis suffered a traumatic brain injury.

