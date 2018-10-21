Coroner: No drugs, alcohol in shooter’s body

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

A coroner’s office says there were no drugs or alcohol detected in the body of a gunman who killed three people in a downtown Cincinnati office building.

Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, wounded two other people Sept. 6 before police fatally shot him inside the Fifth Third Bank building lobby. The coroner’s report says he was shot multiple times, with the fatal shot into his head, and no evidence of close-range shooting.

Police still don’t know why he entered the building and opened fire.

Florida court records show family members wanted years ago to have him committed to a mental-health facility.