Coroner: No drugs, alcohol in shooter’s body
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
A coroner’s office says there were no drugs or alcohol detected in the body of a gunman who killed three people in a downtown Cincinnati office building.
Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, wounded two other people Sept. 6 before police fatally shot him inside the Fifth Third Bank building lobby. The coroner’s report says he was shot multiple times, with the fatal shot into his head, and no evidence of close-range shooting.
Police still don’t know why he entered the building and opened fire.
Florida court records show family members wanted years ago to have him committed to a mental-health facility.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 12, 2018 midnight
Coroner: Gunman wanted to kill as many as he could
- September 8, 2018 midnight
Police probing shooter’s mental health
- September 17, 2018 midnight
Violence meets well-traveled reporter in hometown
- March 22, 2018 midnight
Overdose deaths up more than 30 percent in Cincinnati area
- December 22, 2017 midnight
Police: Hospital gunman fired many shots, killed himself
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.