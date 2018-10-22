Browns lose in overtime


By Vindy Staff | October 21, 2018 at 4:48p.m.

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa Bay's Chandler Catanzaro made a 59-yard field goal with 1:55 to play in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Browns rallied from a 23-9 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to force overtime.

Return to Vindy.com and read Monday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900