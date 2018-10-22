Browns lose in overtime
TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa Bay's Chandler Catanzaro made a 59-yard field goal with 1:55 to play in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The Browns rallied from a 23-9 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to force overtime.
Return to Vindy.com and read Monday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
