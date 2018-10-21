ARMED FORCES

VETERANS

The National Archives and National Archives Foundation announced that Chuck Hagel, former Secretary of Defense, U.S. senator and decorated Vietnam War veteran, will speak at the National Archives at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 as part of a weeklong Veterans Day celebration.

The celebration will honor Vietnam veterans and their families and encourages visitors to explore the Remembering Vietnam exhibition at the National Archives Museum before it closes in January.

After the program, which includes a panel discussion about what veteran support looks like in America today, veterans and their families are invited for a tour of the museum, including an in-depth look at the Remembering Vietnam exhibit.

Also, the National Archives Foundation in partnership with the North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, are sponsoring a display of four Vietnam-era helicopters on the front lawn of the National Archives Building from Nov. 9-16. The display is open to the public.

To register for the Nov. 14 program, visit https://www.archivesfoundation.org/vietnam/.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

To assist with the recovery after Hurricane Michael, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has deployed a Mobile Field Exchange (MFE) from its Waco Distribution Center to Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., where it was staged to support airmen and first-responders at Tyndall Air Force Base, which sustained catastrophic damage from Hurricane Michael.

An MFE is a 53-foot “exchange on wheels,” with emergency supplies, toiletries, snacks and drinks, that is rapidly deployed to support disaster relief and contingency operations.

DEPLOYED

Navy Machinist’s Mate E-3 Nick Morrison, a Canfield native, is assigned to the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship stationed in San Diego.

Morrison, a 2013 graduate of Canfield High School and 2017 graduate of Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in history, is the son of Craig and Mary Ann Morrison of Canfield, and brother of Ethan Morrison of Canfield. His father Craig is an Army veteran.

Morrison completed basic training in April 2018 and mechanical engineering training in June 2018, both at Great Lakes, Ill.

Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Joseph Czechowski, a Warren native and 1999 LaBrae High School graduate, is serving as an information- systems technician aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.

An information-systems technician is responsible for maintaining communication networks on the ship for outgoing and incoming transmissions.

Named in honor of former Sen. John C. Stennis from Mississippi, the carrier is longer than three football fields. The ship weighs more than 100,000 tons and has a flight deck that is 252 feet wide.

About 3,200 men and women make up the crew of John C. Stennis, with an additional 2,000 sailors assigned to the ship’s embarked Carrier Air Wing 9, which has more than 70 attack jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

Items of note for the Armed Forces Digest can be sent to The Vindicator, Regional Desk, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501-0780, or emailed to William Alcorn at alcorn@vindy.com.