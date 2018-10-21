Limelights and Career Paths

AmeriFirst Home Mortgage in Poland recently welcomed a new business development manager.

“We are proud to welcome Matt Heikkinen to AmeriFirst and believe his wealth of knowledge and experience in the real-estate industry makes him an integral part of the team,” said Brandon Davis, branch manager and loan originator for AmeriFirst Home Mortgage.

Heikkinen has more than 20 years of experience in real estate. He was born and raised in Youngstown, and recently moved back after working across the U.S. for a number of years.

“I’m fortunate to be joining such a prominent organization such as AmeriFirst that prides itself on helping individuals and families move into the homes they love,” Heikkinen said.

AWARDS

ONE Health Ohio has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.

NCQA is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that ONE Health Ohio at its Youngstown, Warren and Alliance locations has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

“ONE Health Ohio is proud to announce that our clinics have successfully achieved Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition and accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance,” said Dr. Maria Kowal, ONE Health Ohio chief medical officer.

ONE Health Ohio’s local locations are Youngstown Community Health Center in Youngstown; Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center, Warren West Community Health Center and Kidz 1st Pediatrics in Warren; and Good Samaritan Community Health Center in Alliance.

H.D. Davis CPAs recently announced that Potential Development School for Students with Autism will be the recipient of the first H.D. Change Campaign Award.

The campaign is a yearlong fundraising effort by employees of both H.D. Davis and its subsidiary, White Glove Payroll.

Staff will have a year to either donate to or raise money for Potential Development, with the company matching contributions of up to $500 per employee.

Employees also will complete a volunteer project at the school.

H.D. Davis has set the campaign goal at $20,000 for the first year. With a 44-percent increase in student enrollment since last year, Potential Development said it is grateful for the help.

“Words cannot describe our appreciation for everything they are doing for our students,” said Paul Garchar Jr., Potential Development executive director. “H.D. Davis is a great example of a small business making a significant impact.”

Potential Development provides comprehensive education and therapy to children with autism from preschool through high school. Potential Development’s buildings are on Market Street in Youngstown.