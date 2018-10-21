Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township, 7:30 a.m., department head meeting, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District board of trustees, 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Craig Beach Village Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.

Girard City Council, 6:30 p.m. caucus followed by regular meeting at 7, council chambers, Girard Municipal Court, 105 N. Market St.

Horticulture Standing Committee, Mill Creek MetroParks, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., middle-school media center, 8100 South St. SE, Warren.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410, Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., Poland Seminary High School auditorium, 3199 Dobbins Road.

Youngstown City Council Committee on Public Utilities, 5 p.m., informational meeting, sixth floor, council chambers, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

