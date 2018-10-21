YSU scores three touchdowns
Youngstown State scored three touchdowns to lead South Dakota 19-0 after the first quarter.
Running back Tevin McCaster has 56 rushing yards and a touchdown and a 12-yard touchdown catch. Quarterback Montgomery VanGorder rushed for a 2-yard score.
Hudson's Grant Gonya made his debut at kicker. He missed his first to extra point attempts before making his third.
