YSU defense holding up through three quarters

South Dakota scored its first points in the third quarter, but Youngstown State's defense has dones some good work to lead 22-10 going into the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes opened the third quarter with Kai Henry's 14-yard touchdown run. On their next possession, the Coyotes advanced all the way to the YSU 4 before having to settle for a field goal.

The Penguins also stuffed a fourth and short at South Dakota's 36.

