METRO DIGEST || Walmart reports thefts; 3 are arrested

Walmart reports thefts; 3 are arrested

BOARDMAN

Walmart on Doral Drive reported three thefts between Thursday night and early Friday, according to police reports.

In the incident that took place early Friday, police said Clayton Grove, 22, of Canfield, Jena Avery, 20, of Boardman, and Jade Avery, 21, of Youngstown, attempted to take merchandise totaling about $320.

All three were arrested and released on summonses.

One theft and an attempted theft took place Thursday evening but did not result in arrests. In the first incident, a man stole a vacuum cleaner worth $250.

In the second case, a man attempted to steal two pairs of pants.

Man shot in leg

YOUNGSTOWN

A man was shot in the back of the leg about 1:10 p.m. Friday on East Evergreen Court.

Police said they did not receive a lot of cooperation from either the victim or witnesses.

At least a half-dozen shell casings were scattered in the South Side street. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Sharon firefighters help out Brookfield

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield Fire Department received help from the Sharon, Pa., Fire Department early Friday when calls regarding a fire-filled car crash and a gas leak happened a short time apart.

At 2:25 a.m., the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash across from 1239 Collar Price Road. Five people were in a car that crashed into a ditch and woods, then caught fire. The fire spread to the woods.

Three were transported to the hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At 2:54 a.m., a resident of 8073 Wheeler St. NE reported the gas meter in the front yard was damaged and there was gas in the house.

The Sharon department responded and shut off the gas, Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits said. There were no injuries in the gas leak.

Collaborative effort provides free food

YOUNGSTOWN

A collaborative effort by Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, city health district, the city and Youngstown City Schools will provide people in need with free food today.

Blueberries and split peas will be distributed at locations throughout the city from noon until 2 p.m.

These locations will be participating: New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.; Christ Dwelling Place Ministry, 3048 Gerwig Ave.; Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave.; Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 505 Parkcliff Ave.; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.; St. James Church of God in Christ, 75 S. Prospect Ave.; Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave.; Harding Elementary School, 1903 Cordova Ave.; Chaney High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.; and East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.