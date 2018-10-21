Updated YoungstownLive.com offers easy access to Mahoning Valley activities


October 20, 2018 at 7:38p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website recently gave its website a face-lift, offering “quick and easy access” to everything the Mahoning Valley has to offer.

YoungstownLive.com’s new “clean, uncluttered” customized design now includes calendars of Valley events, travel guides that are easier to download and other improved functionality, according to a release from the bureau.

The project took more than 200 hours of work spread over five months, officials said.

“We are ecstatic to have our new site go live,” said bureau Executive Director Linda Macala. “Whether you’re planning a visit to the Valley or you’re a local resident looking for special events and area happenings, we’ve put all the essentials literally at your fingertips.”

The bureau worked with creatives at Youngstown-based digital marketing agency iSynergy on the website’s design and content.

