Thousands lose power in tonight's winds


October 20, 2018 at 10:33p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Strong wind gusts estimated as high as 50 miles per hour were blamed for thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties to lose power this afternoon and evening.

Originally, more than 3,600 were without electricity in Trumbull, but by 9:30 p.m. that number was down to 260, and most of the major outages were in Newton and Weathersfield townships.

About 1,000 were without power in Mahoning, more than 800 of which were in Youngstown. As of 9:30 p.m., that number dropped to about 55; and in Columbiana County, some 205 remained without power.

A FirstEnergy spokesman said crews were working through the night and, if no other storms occur, expect to have everyone’s power restored Sunday.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000