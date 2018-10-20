POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Liberty:

GIRARD

Oct. 14

Weapon: A worker with a U.S. Route 422 gas station reported seeing a man in the drive-thru with a rifle between his legs, though he did not threaten anyone with the weapon.

Oct. 16

Assault: While dealing with a possible disturbance at an East Broadway Avenue residence, police spoke with a man who alleged a friend’s former boyfriend came to the home and spit in his face, then tried to hit him.

Animal neglect: Officers answered a barking-dog complaint in the 200 block of East Liberty Street before reportedly finding a dog that had been abandoned in an apartment. The Trumbull County Health Department and dog warden were notified.

Recovered property: A man near South State Street found a purse that an Austintown woman claimed.

Theft: A West Broadway Avenue man noticed some of his clothing missing from a dryer in a Girard laundry facility.

Oct. 17

Arrest: Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to pick up Donald J. Orr Jr. of Girard. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Recovered property: A wallet containing $39 was found near trash bins in the 60 block of East Main Street.

Menacing: A Girard woman told police a man in his 50s approached her car at a Route 422 discount store, then pulled on a door handle as she drove away.

Harassment: A North St. Clair Avenue woman said she’s received 38 such calls, along with a harassing text message.

Menacing: A Girard boy reported a man had threatened him with bodily harm as the teen mowed a friend’s lawn on East Main Street.

Menacing: Two Patricia Drive women told authorities a man has made continual unwanted contact with them via calls and Facebook posts. More recently, they reportedly found in their mailbox a pack of cigarettes with a ring attached to it.

Oct. 18

Theft by deception: A Beechwood Avenue woman reported having hired Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. of Struthers for work on her gutters and front door, for which she made a $1,300 down payment, only to receive a letter stating the business was closing. The woman contacted the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

LIBERTY

Oct. 14

Burglary: To a townhouse in the 4100 block of Madison Road that had been ransacked. About $500 was missing from a wallet in a bedroom.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Santa Monica Drive man said an acquaintance borrowed but failed to return his 2007 Lincoln vehicle.

Oct. 15

Harassment: A Townsend Avenue woman told officers a man has made about a month’s worth of harassing and threatening calls, including recent ones in which he threatened to kill her.

Oct. 16

Arrest: Police at the Mahoning County jail picked up Brett J. Liller, 23, of Elm Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on a township warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court.

Theft by deception: A Sodom-Hutchings Road man filed a report with the Ohio Attorney General’s office after alleging an Energy Wise Home Improvements representative drew up a $13,222 contract with him to work on his residence, for which the accuser had made an $8,000 down payment before learning the business was planning to close. No mention was made to complete the job or offer a refund, he further complained.

Damage: An East Montrose Street woman reported a lawn-care representative attempting to drive a small golf-cart-like vehicle near her residence did an estimated $1,500 in damage to a retaining wall on her property.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 3000 block of Frederick Street led to the arrest of Reginald J. Ware Jr., 27, of Midland Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of drug abuse as well as possessing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Ware, who also was wanted on a felony warrant, had a bag with a rocklike substance, along with a bag of suspected marijuana, police alleged.

Theft: A Winter Haven, Fla., man discovered miscellaneous tools, a power washer and a furnace missing from a storage unit he had rented in the 4500 block of Belmont Avenue.

Theft by deception: A Logan Hill Drive man told authorities that after hiring Energy Wise Home Improvements to build a rear deck and making a $1,000 down payment, he learned that the company was supposedly being forced to close.

Oct. 17

Theft: A Rockwood Drive man told police he gave a worker with Energy Wise Home Improvements a $7,500 payment for work on a swimming-pool deck after having signed a contract, but before realizing no work was done and that the company announced it was planning to close.

Theft/vandalism: Two men at a Belmont Avenue motel reported a global positioning system device and an $800 machine stolen from their work van, which sustained a damaged passenger-side lock.

Theft: A Warren woman at a Penny Lane home alleged her boyfriend stole $40,000 worth of her belongings, as well as $10,000 in cash.

Oct. 18

Assault: A Boardman man alleged an employee with a Belmont Avenue clothing store pushed and struck him, then grabbed and tossed his iPhone while pressuring him to leave before closing the business early.