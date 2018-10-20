Mahoning sheriff, Chevy dealer on move for breast-cancer awareness

By JOE GORMAN

AUSTINTOWN

It is common to refer to a police or law-enforcement vehicle as a “black and white.”

But what about pink?

Now that’s appropriate after the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood Chevrolet unveiled the pink “Breast Cancer Awareness Cruiser,” which will make its debut Sunday at the 18th Annual Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic in Beeghly Center at Youngstown State University.

Besides raising awareness about breast cancer, the cruiser also will be used to help raise money for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Greenwood Chevrolet did the paint and decal work on the cruiser as well as the labor necessary to get it ready to hit the road in its new color.

The cruiser got rave reviews at its unveiling Friday for its paint job.

“Greenwood Chevy just hit a home run,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene, who thanked owner Greg Greenwood and the employees who worked on the car. “To me, it’s like a masterpiece.”

Greene said he thinks the cruiser will be the perfect vehicle for his department to raise awareness.

“We think it’s a good way and an appropriate way to get the message out and to raise awareness about breast cancer.” Greene said.

At the Pink Ribbon competition, the public will be given a chance to make a donation to the Joanie Abdu Foundation and to also sign the cruiser with a silver Sharpie. Greene said the cruiser will be at other events this year, including upcoming football games.

Greenwood had his employees come out to take pictures with the cruiser.

“It’s a pretty exciting day here,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood lauded his employees for the work they did on the cruiser.

“It looked like it was close to going to the salvage yard. Now it looks like this,” Greenwood said.

The 18th Annual Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic begins at 8:30 a.m. YSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha sorority has raised more than $1 million for its cause.