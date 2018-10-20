Mahoning County judges oppose state Issue 1

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Four Mahoning County judges urged people to vote against state Issue 1.

The proposed state charter amendment seeks to reduce criminal penalties for nonviolent drug offenders.

But the judges said the inability to use the hammer of incarceration would undermine treatment for addiction and render effective drug courts useless.

Speaking at a Friday news conference at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center were Common Pleas Court Judges Anthony D’Apolito and John Durkin, Probate Court Judge Robert Rusu and Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick.

Also, Anthony Donofrio, who is running unopposed for a common pleas court seat in the Nov. 6 election, spoke against Issue 1.

“The idea behind Issue 1 is great, but the implementation is a disaster,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Proponents of the issue say the current criminal justice system unfairly punishes low-level nonviolent criminals, and this proposal would rectify that as well as put money saved on incarceration into drug treatment and help crime victims.

Judge Dellick said, “Those in possession of deadly drugs like fentanyl will receive a lighter sentence, whereby many addicts will forgo necessary treatment and continue using to their detriment and the community. Without the threat of [prison], many addicts will not be encouraged to seek treatment.”