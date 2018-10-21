Low-cost rabies vaccination clinic next Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon next Saturday at the county dog warden facility, 1230 N. Meridian Road. The cost is $8 per shot, cash only, and no appointment is necessary. Pets must be on a leash, in a cage, or carried inside a pillowcase.

The county requires rabies vaccinations for all dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months old. The clinic does not include a physical exam of the animal. However, the veterinary staff reserves the right to not vaccinate any animal they believe to be in poor health. To receive the 3-year booster shot, bring proof of prior rabies vaccination on or after Saturday. Without proof of prior vaccination, the pet will receive a 1-year vaccination only.

Sponsors and volunteers include the county health board, Dr. Courtney O’Neill, Austintown Veterinary Clinic and the county dog warden.

For information call 330-941-3436.