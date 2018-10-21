Kids get lift from Thomas the Train at Parto's Halloween event

COITSVILLE

When it comes to using a large replica of a famous train set he built to add enjoyment to many youngsters’ days, Eugene Eliser’s efforts are above par.

“I used a John Deere tractor and drew up Thomas the Train and said, ‘Hey, I can make this work,’” the Hubbard man said about one of two cars he constructed and used to give several children a slow ride around a driving range.

Eliser’s attraction also was part of Saturday afternoon’s 10th annual Kids Halloween Party at Parto’s Golf Learning Center, 2231 Coitsville-Hubbard Road (state Route 616).

The two-hour fun fest was set up to give youngsters and their families an early taste of Halloween via a variety of activities, such as pumpkin- and face-painting, along with miniature golf and an obstacle course, said Tom Parteleno, who, along with his wife, Tammy Parteleno, owns Parto’s.

“We do a lot of things for the kids here,” which also includes hosting youth camps, Tom Parteleno said, adding that the Halloween gathering also marks the unofficial end of the golfing season, though the business remains open year-round.

