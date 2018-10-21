Interested in law school? YSU's Law Day is Friday

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will host its annual Law Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.



Law school admission representatives from about 20 law schools will be available to meet with students.



This is an opportunity for students who are considering a career in law to gather information about law-school programs and to become acquainted with the representatives who will be reviewing their applications. Catalogs, applications, and financial aid information will also be available.