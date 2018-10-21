Interested in law school? YSU's Law Day is Friday
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University will host its annual Law Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.
Law school admission representatives from about 20 law schools will be available to meet with students.
This is an opportunity for students who are considering a career in law to gather information about law-school programs and to become acquainted with the representatives who will be reviewing their applications. Catalogs, applications, and financial aid information will also be available.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 21, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Student Law Day at YSU
- August 23, 2017 12:22 p.m.
YSU events welcome students back to campus
- October 23, 2017 5:20 p.m.
YSU hosts financial aid workshop Tuesday night
- March 29, 2018 midnight
SOCIETY DIGEST March 29, 2018
- September 30, 2016 9:10 a.m.
YSU to host Hands- Only CPR training
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.