BUSINESS DIGEST || Holiday job fair

Holiday job fair

NORTH JACKSON

Things Remembered will host a holiday job fair at its fulfillment center at 500 S. Bailey Road from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The company has about 500 seasonal positions open, many of which it hopes to fill Sunday.

The facility operates 24/7, supporting Things Remembered’s North America retail operations. Positions are available for first, second and third shifts, as well as full- and part-time jobs. There are openings in all divisions.

The positions pay up to $10.80 an hour.

Those interested can also apply online at ThingsRemembered.com/nowhiring.

Home Savings donates

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $12,000 to Youngstown CityScape, the bank announced.

The funds will be used to assist with costs for “Sparkle Youngstown,” including general operating expenses and installation of 60,000 holiday lights and the planting of 55 evergreen trees downtown.

“Our mission is to strengthen Youngstown’s revitalized urban core which connects downtown, the YSU campus and adjacent neighborhoods and gateways through strategic partnerships in an effort to provide an attractive working and living environment,” said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape. “A vibrant environment, reflective of this community in its many shapes, sizes, colors and forms remains CityScape’s ultimate vision for Youngstown.”

Manafort appears in court in wheelchair

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A judge has set a February sentencing date for Paul Manafort, who appeared in court Friday for a post-trial hearing in a wheelchair and green jail jumpsuit.

The hearing in federal court in Alexandria was largely procedural, but provided the first glimpse of the former Trump campaign chairman since he began cooperating with prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s office. It also resolved the outstanding question of whether Manafort would be sentenced before he had finished cooperating.

A federal jury convicted Manafort earlier this year on eight counts of tax and bank fraud. The jury deadlocked on 10 other counts, with a lone juror holding out for a not-guilty verdict.

US, S. Korea call off military exercise

SINGAPORE

The United States and South Korea are scrapping another major military exercise this year, a Pentagon official said Friday, citing a push for diplomatic progress with North Korea.

The top Pentagon spokeswoman, Dana W. White, said Washington and Seoul are suspending an air exercise known as Vigilant Ace “to give the diplomatic process every opportunity to continue.”

It was the latest move aimed at trying to nudge North Korea, which despises such U.S.-South Korean exercises, into negotiating about giving up its nuclear weapons in a way that can be verified.

Meanwhile, a senior administration official told White House reporters Friday that President Donald Trump will likely have his second meeting with Kim Jong Un early next year to continue charting a way for the North Korean leader to give up his nuclear weapons in a verifiable way.

