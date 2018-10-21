Highland asks ODNR to start injecting wastewater into Brookfield well

BROOKFIELD

Highland Field Services has applied to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for permission to begin commercial injection of wastewater into an injection well off of state Route 7 near Merwin Chase Road.

The site is near Wyngate Manor manufactured home community. Injection wells force wastewater from the gas and oil industry deep underground as a means of disposal. ODNR spokesman Adam Schroeder said the application was received Monday.

“The Underground Injection Control section will begin to review the application,” he said. “If deemed complete, an order to inject will be drafted, reviewed by the legal department, then delivered with the application to Chief [Richard Simmers] for review.”

The proposed well will inject into the Knox through Rome Formations at a depth of 7,600 to 8,750 feet. The average injection is estimated to be 5,000 barrels per day. The maximum injection pressure is estimated to be 1,750 psi.