Gonya kicks first field goal as YSU leads at halftime

Youngstown State kick Grant Gonya kicked his first field goal and the Penguins lead the South Dakota Coyotes 22-0 at halftime.

Gonya's second quarter kick was good from 27 yards. South Dakota has been limited to 43 yards of offense.

YSU's Tevin McCaster has rushed for 92 yards and has scored two touchdowns. Montgomery VanGorder is 9 for 13 passing for 124 yards and a score and has 32 yards and a TD on the ground.