Final: YSU defeats South Dakota 29-17

Youngstown State jumped out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and eventually defeated South Dakota 29-17 on Saturday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

The victory improves the Penguins record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Coyotes are now also 3-4 and 2-2.

YSU hosts Indiana State next Saturday.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for coverage by Brian Dzenis and photographs by Emily Matthews.