Final: YSU defeats South Dakota 29-17


By Vindy Staff | October 20, 2018 at 9:41p.m.

Youngstown State jumped out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and eventually defeated South Dakota 29-17 on Saturday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

The victory improves the Penguins record to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Coyotes are now also 3-4 and 2-2.

YSU hosts Indiana State next Saturday.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for coverage by Brian Dzenis and photographs by Emily Matthews.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000