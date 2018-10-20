CTNY programming

YOUNGSTOWN

CTNY, Catholic Television Network of Youngstown, has announced the live streaming of ETC-Ecumenical Television Channel.

Scheduled programming, including all local productions from the CTNY Studios in Canfield and St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, can now be viewed on mobile device, computers or iPads, by going to the Media menu at doy.org and clicking ETC-TV Live Stream.

ETC-Ecumenical Television Channel started in 1983 initially broadcasting for one hour a day. In 1986, it expanded to the nation’s first 24-hour, seven-day-a-week, ecumenical cable television channel.

ETC-TV serves Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania and is a collaborative effort of Christian denominations and the Jewish community. The primary purpose is to communicate the word of God. For a copy of the ETC-TV schedule, go to doy.org.

Youth ball on tap

BOARDMAN

Grace Evangelistic Temple Church will host its fourth annual “A Chosen Generation” youth ball from 1 to 5 p.m. today at The Georgetown, 5945 South Ave., for young ladies age 5 to 17. $45 registration fee; $30 per ticket. The event will feature prizes. For information, call Jackie at 330-720-8554 or Joyce at 330-727-1616.

All Souls Day

All Souls Day Services will take place at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 4. at the chapels of All Souls Cemetery, 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland; Calvary Cemetery, 248 S. Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown; and Resurrection Cemetery, 300 N. Raccoon Road, Austintown.

125th anniversary

BOARDMAN

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will celebrate its 125th anniversary after the 10:30 a.m. service Oct. 28. This celebration is open to all members. For information, call the church office at 330-758-4513.

Redeemed quartet

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, invites the community to a concert by the Redeemed Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday. No tickets are required but free-will offerings will be accepted. For information, call the church at 330-549-2333.

Prayer breakfast

youngstown

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will host its annual Women’s Day Prayer Breakfast at 10 a.m. today. Minister Sandra Miles will be the speaker. Tickets are available for $10 at the church. Call 330- 743-1339 for information.

Free concert

SALEM

The Brass Band of the Western Reserve will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 E. Second St.

Performers include David Mollenkopf and Jonathan Willis, trombone, and Anthony Chiporo, trumpet. A free-will offering will be taken during the concert to help defray expenses. Sponsorships or donations are welcome. Donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 E. Second St., Salem, OH 44460 – attention Music Fund. For information, contact the church office at 330-337-9555.

Family Discovery Day

GIRARD

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints, 2205 Tibbetts-Wick Road, will host its annual Family Discovery Day from 9 a.m. to noon today. The event is free.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. There will be classes and activities for all ages and all levels of research experience. Some of the area’s most experienced genealogists will be on hand to give one-on-one help. Bring electronic devices.

3-day celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

The Women of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, will have a three-day celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 with Evangelist Krista Tyson of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church and continuing at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 with Elder Shirrell Joe of Kingdom Keepers, Cleveland, and ending at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, with Sister Lynn Phillips of Mount Calvary.

Public invited

YOUNGSTOWN

Pastor Jonathan Mitchell and the Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., invites the public to Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 30 to hear Dr. Jack G. Bridges speak and sing and enjoy the rest of the worship music under the direction of the Rev. Les and Loreatha Hawkins.

Shop for a cause

CANFIELD

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown will host its third annual Sip & Shop Pop-Up Boutique from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at St. Michael Family Life Center, 300 N Broad St.

This event kicks off Catholic Charities’ “Season of Giving,” a time when many people prepare for the holidays with acts of kindness and charity.

Free parking is available at the north entrance. Admission is free, and there will be a door-prize winner every hour.

The Sip & Shop provides an opportunity for guests to create their own hot beverage at a gourmet coffee bar; enjoy fresh homemade soups and desserts; and jump start their Christmas shopping by supporting local artisans and vendors.

Some items available for purchase include bath and body products, holiday decorations, jewelry, fair trade goods, fresh-baked goods and handmade bracelets.

Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities, Diocese of Youngstown. More information is available on Catholic Charities’ website at www.ccdoy.org or by contacting Nikole Kelley at 330-744-8451, ext. 323, or email nkelley@youngstowndiocese.org.

‘Day of Spirituality’

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery will host a “Day of Spirituality” from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NW.

