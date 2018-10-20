Cops search for 3rd suspect in triple homicide

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

City authorities are seeking a third suspect in connection with a triple homicide in the city Tuesday. That man is alleged to have fled the state the day after the shootings.

A Lawrence County magistrate Friday issued an arrest warrant for Anthony L. Cooper Jr., 19, who is charged with eight felony counts, including criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide and carrying an unlicensed firearm in the shooting deaths of Amariah Emery, 10, as well as the girl’s mother Nichole Pumphrey, 31, and another man, Lawrence Cannon, also 31.

Steven Procopio, 19, of Canterberry Road, New Wilmington, Pa., was also charged Thursday with seven homicide and firearm counts in the shooting deaths.

But during a police interview, he told police Cooper – also known as “Mook” – was the triggerman, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Lawrence County court.

Though one of four children who survived the Tuesday shootings identified Procopio as the shooter, police Chief Robert Salem said investigators aren’t ruling out Cooper’s involvement. Salem noted Procopio “lied numerous times” during his interview.

Procopio initially denied being at the West North Street home, but later said he and Cooper went to the home because Cooper “had to take care of some business.” He said he presumed Cooper intended to rob Pumphrey.

Procopio said he stood in the threshold of the doorway, but closed his eyes when Cooper allegedly pulled the gun from his waistband and began firing, the complaint states.

Officers on Tuesday questioned Procopio; his housemate, 41-year-old Jody Hammer; and Cooper, who all claimed to have been at the house the Monday before the shootings. They were later released.

Hammer also was charged with a felony count of obstruction of justice, for allegedly helping Cooper leave the state Wednesday after the shooting. According to the complaint, Procopio said he and Hammer drove Cooper to Cleveland, where Cooper boarded a bus bound for Detroit.

Cooper does not have any pending charges in Pennsylvania courts, Salem said.

Hammer was accused Wednesday of operating a small marijuana-growing operation out of the Canterberry home. She was arrested again Thursday, along with Procopio, and charged in connection with the shootings, Salem said. Cooper, however, was already gone.

Cooper is a black male 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. He is believed to be in the Detroit area, according to a news release from the department. Authorities consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Though both Procopio and Hammer told police where to find the gun Cooper stashed inside the Canterberry home, officers were unable to locate it, Salem said.

“We’re operating under the assumption he took the gun with him when he left,” Salem said Friday.

Hammer told police she knew Pumphrey “very well,” according to the complaint. Pumphrey had just recently moved to the West North Street home and had previously lived with Hammer at her Canterberry home for weeks. Procopio even baby-sat Pumphrey’s children, but at some point, there was a “falling out” between them, Salem said.

Hammer is in the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. Procopio is also in the jail without bond.