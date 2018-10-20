CONGRESS

13th and 6th Districts

Two candidates each are running in the 13th and 6th Congressional District races. An * denotes the incumbent.

13TH DISTRICT

TIM RYAN* (D)

Age: 45

Residence: Howland

Employment: U.S. House member.

Education: Law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, 2000; bachelor’s degree in political science from Bowling Green State University, 1995.

Family: Wife, Andrea; three children.

Priority: Job creation and economic development, equality and access, and health and wellness.

CHRIS DEPIZZO (R)

Age: 31

Residence: Cuyahoga Falls

Employment: Candidate, and a former attorney.

Education: Law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School; bachelor’s degree from St. Peter’s University.

Family: Wife, Kristen-Elise.

Priority: Local economy and jobs, transparency and accountability, and drug addiction and criminal justice reform.

6TH DISTRICT

BILL JOHNSON* (R)

Age: 63

Residence: Marietta

Employment: U.S. House member.

Education: Master’s degree in computer and information science from Georgia Tech, 1984; bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from Troy University in Troy, Ala., 1979.

Family: Wife, LeAnn; four children.

Priority: Jobs and the economy, health care, border security and immigration reform, U.S. energy development, and national security.

SHAWNA ROBERTS (D)

Age: 54

Residence: Belmont

Employment: Stay-at-home mother.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English literature from San Jose State University, 1988.

Family: Husband, Kevin; five children.

Priority: Infrastructure improvement, provide quality education, and affordable health care.