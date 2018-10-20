CONGRESS
13th and 6th Districts
Two candidates each are running in the 13th and 6th Congressional District races. An * denotes the incumbent.
13TH DISTRICT
TIM RYAN* (D)
Age: 45
Residence: Howland
Employment: U.S. House member.
Education: Law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, 2000; bachelor’s degree in political science from Bowling Green State University, 1995.
Family: Wife, Andrea; three children.
Priority: Job creation and economic development, equality and access, and health and wellness.
CHRIS DEPIZZO (R)
Age: 31
Residence: Cuyahoga Falls
Employment: Candidate, and a former attorney.
Education: Law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School; bachelor’s degree from St. Peter’s University.
Family: Wife, Kristen-Elise.
Priority: Local economy and jobs, transparency and accountability, and drug addiction and criminal justice reform.
6TH DISTRICT
BILL JOHNSON* (R)
Age: 63
Residence: Marietta
Employment: U.S. House member.
Education: Master’s degree in computer and information science from Georgia Tech, 1984; bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from Troy University in Troy, Ala., 1979.
Family: Wife, LeAnn; four children.
Priority: Jobs and the economy, health care, border security and immigration reform, U.S. energy development, and national security.
SHAWNA ROBERTS (D)
Age: 54
Residence: Belmont
Employment: Stay-at-home mother.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English literature from San Jose State University, 1988.
Family: Husband, Kevin; five children.
Priority: Infrastructure improvement, provide quality education, and affordable health care.
