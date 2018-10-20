Incumbent Mahoning County commissioner, Republican challenger vie for commissioner seat

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Democrat incumbent Carol Rimedio-Righetti looks to build on her previous work as a Mahoning County commissioner, while her Republican challenger, Richard Barron, seeks to provide a “different political stance.”

Both are running in the general election for a seat on the board of commissioners.

In candidate questionnaires and meetings with The Vindicator’s Editorial Board, the two candidates explained what their priorities will be if elected to a four-year term.

Barron, 53, of North Lima, whose career has been as a marble mason/tile layer, said he would work to streamline county government and reduce spending.

He said he is running “to bring change to how politics have been run in our county” and to “bring some balance of power to try to bring an end to the corruption [that] has plagued our elected officials.”

Rimedio-Righetti noted the “great progress for Mahoning County over the last eight years” that she would like to build on if re-elected.

A common theme in Barron’s responses was his desire to reduce taxes. Asked about major issues in the race, he said he is against any new taxes.

Rimedio-Righetti identified the loss of tax revenue as a top issue, saying, “One of the most pressing issues facing Mahoning County in 2019 is the loss of the Medicaid Managed Care (MCO) sales tax. ... As federal and state funding continues to be reduced, year after year, we must vigilantly work together with all Mahoning County departments and elected officials to reduce operational cost through collaborative efforts.”

Rimedio-Righetti noted some of the initiatives completed during her previous terms, including Phase 1 of the county courthouse restoration, which was completed under budget; cutting the county’s utility costs; completion of a new dog pound; relocating the microfilm department to the Oakhill Renaissance building; freeing up $1 million for county engineer’s office road projects; and improving the county’s S&P bond rating from A+ to AA--, among others.

If elected, Barron said he would work to get more funding for the county engineer, “who does not have near enough working [capital] to maintain our roads.”

He would also “streamline our government to work more efficiently” and “get the commissioners’ spending under control,” he said. He would also like to bring all county offices into one building and “work with veterans to get more of them homes.”

Barron, however, said he does not support the idea of providing that housing through the government.

If elected to another term, Rimedio-Righetti said her priorities include building strong relationships with public officials and county department heads; working with the county clerk of courts and judges to digitize court records; working with the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Western Reserve Port Authority on plans to develop the former Youngstown Developmental Center into a community center providing wrap-around services for individuals in need; and “continue to work toward getting more veterans’ housing and a veterans’ hospital.”

She has served two terms as a commissioner. She previously served on Youngstown City Council.

from 2004 to 2010.