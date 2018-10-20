BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Matthew and Abbigail Dickinson, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 18.
Alejandra Chicas and Charles B. McCray IV, Campbell, boy, Oct. 18.
Thomas and Samantha Casolo, Mineral Ridge, girl, Oct. 18.
Matthew and Jennifer Clipse, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 18.
Destiny Rosa and Donte McKeever, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 18.
Melissa Best, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 18.
Jason and Taylor Adams, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 18.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Erica Lough and Michael Coman, Warren, girl, Oct. 16.
Elyssa Stishan and Anthony Minotti, Vienna girl, Oct. 16.
Kati Tarr and James Foster II, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 16.
Jennifer McWhirter, Newton Falls, boy, Oct. 17.
Ngoc Ngo and Linh Ngoyen, Warren, boy, Oct. 17.
Dylan and Shawnee Stewart, Southington, boy, Oct. 17.
