Billion-dollar Mega Millions numbers: 15, 23, 53, 65, 70
ASSOCIATED PRESS
DES MOINES, Iowa
The Mega Millions numbers that could win an estimated $1 billion jackpot have been announced.
They are 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.
The jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history. Mega Millions said early this morning it may take hours to determine if there is a winner.
The odds of winning are a miserable one in 302.5 million.
The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.
The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be $565 million.
Officials say that if there isn’t a winner, the prize for Tuesday night’s drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.
