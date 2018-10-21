Biden to stump for Cordray in Mahoning Valley

POLAND

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Mahoning Valley to head a major Democratic Party fund-raiser Oct. 29 at the Lake Club and attend a rally to stump for the party’s candidate for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray.

Cordray’s press secretary, Michael Gwin, declined to say where Biden would appear, but both Atty. Greg Hicks, Warren law director and Trumbull County Democratic Party parliamentarian, and Dave Betras, Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman, said the Lake Club will be the site of the fund-raiser.

“We can confirm that Biden will hold a rally in Youngstown on the afternoon of Oct. 29; and that additional details will be forthcoming,” said Gwin, who would not comment further.

Regarding the rally, Betras said, “What I want to stress is that a rally for Cordray, free and open to the public, will be at 4 p.m. at a venue to be determined.”

“We’re excited that Biden is going to be here. Everybody in the Mahoning Valley likes Joe Biden,” he added.

But, he said: “The primary purpose of the 4 p.m. public rally is to get people excited about Cordray and get out the vote.”

