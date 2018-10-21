4-hour Youngstown hostage situation resolved without incident
YOUNGSTOWN
A four-hour hostage situation on East Florida Avenue was resolved without incident at about 10:30 tonight by Youngstown police and a SWAT team that was at the scene for about four hours.
During the standoff, East Florida Avenue was blocked to traffic, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Police did not release additional information.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 21, 2018 midnight
Hostage situation ends without incident
- October 30, 2017 10:19 a.m.
Man faces kidnapping charges after domestic dispute
- November 3, 2017 12:01 a.m.
SWAT team carries out hostage scenario downtown
- July 24, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Youngstown man surrenders after SWAT team arrives
- December 7, 2017 1:27 p.m.
Ohio SWAT officer cleared in fatal shooting of hostage-taker
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.