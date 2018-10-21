4-hour Youngstown hostage situation resolved without incident


October 20, 2018 at 10:43p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A four-hour hostage situation on East Florida Avenue was resolved without incident at about 10:30 tonight by Youngstown police and a SWAT team that was at the scene for about four hours.

During the standoff, East Florida Avenue was blocked to traffic, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police did not release additional information.

