Youngstown police on scene of South Side shooting


October 19, 2018 at 1:31p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man has been shot in the leg on East Evergreen Avenue.

Police are trying to figure out if the man shot himself or if another person shot him. He is being treated by paramedics.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000