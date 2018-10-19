Three thefts reported at Boardman Walmart
BOARDMAN
Walmart on Doral Drive reported three thefts between Thursday night and early this morning, according to police reports.
In the incident that took place early this morning, Clayton Grove, 22, of Canfield, Jena Avery, 20, of Boardman, and Jade Avery, 21, of Youngstown. attempted to steal merchandise totaling about $320, according to a police report. All three were arrested and released on summons.
Two thefts took place Thursday evening but did not result in arrests. In the first incident, a man stole a vacuum worth $250. In the second case, a man attempted to steal two pairs of pants.
