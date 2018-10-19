Surplus food/clothing


October 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900