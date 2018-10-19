Searching for suspects

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for men who are suspects in a recent string of robberies.

Police said the men are armed and typically target a store when it is about to close. They are responsible for at least two robberies within a week at the same Family Dollar store on Market Street, including one Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-742-8911.

Fire destroys home

YOUNGSTOWN

It took two tries before a Lee Avenue home burned to the ground Wednesday.

Firefighters were called about 8:50 p.m. and cleared the scene after putting out a small fire, but when they returned at 10:45 p.m., the South Side house near Gibson Field was fully engulfed.

Crash backs up SR 82

HOWLAND

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan about 1 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of state Route 82 after the on-ramp from state Route 46 injured the driver of the car who was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and backed up traffic in Howland.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the car went off the side of the road and flipped over four times before hitting the semi’s front fender.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

Charges have not been filed.

Tarver found guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court took less than two hours Thursday to find Arthur Tarver, 19, guilty of two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs after a one-day trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Tarver was arrested in May after city police served a search warrant at his home investigating drug activity and found an AR-15 rifle, a handgun, a white powder that later turned out to be cannabinoids and a scale.

Tarver is not allowed to have weapons because of a burglary conviction in juvenile court. The rifle was reported stolen in December 2017.

Sentencing will be at a later date. Tarver also has an upcoming trial on an attempted-murder charge in an unrelated case.

District 6 meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The District 6 Natural Resource Assistance Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday to review and discuss eligibility of the district’s Clean Ohio Fund pre-applications. The district’s total amount of available Clean Ohio funds is $1,875,820.

The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund program was established in 2000 by Ohio voters to provide local communities monetary assistance to preserve open space, protect sensitive ecosystems, expand local parks and restore streams through a local process.

Mahoning and Trumbull counties comprise District 6, with Eastgate Regional Council of Governments serving as local administrator of the funds.

The meeting will be at Eastgate’s office, 100 E. Federal St., in the City Centre One Building, downtown Youngstown, Suite 1000.

Roads to be closed

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from about 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for the annual Youngstown Peace Race: High, Chestnut Hill, East Park, Valley, West Cohasset, Bears Den, West and West Glacier drives, Price Road and the Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens.

EGCC appointments

COLUMBUS

Christine H. Dennison of Canfield and David H. Coy of Poland have been reappointed to the Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustees for terms beginning Wednesday and ending Oct. 16, 2023.