POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Oct. 13

Arrest: After receiving a 911 call from a Dehoff Drive home, officers took Charles K. McGowan, 60, into custody. McGowan, of Dehoff, Austintown, was wanted on a Niles Municipal Court warrant charging theft.

Animal complaint: Officers responded to a report that a pit bull had attacked two dogs in the 3900 block of Nassau Court before the animal was turned over to the county dog warden.

Arrest: While acting as an escort for someone retrieving property at a Compass West Drive apartment, police arrested Daniel J. Gwinn, 23, who listed Cortland addresses on Douglas Street Northwest and Housel-Craft Road. Gwinn was wanted on a Warren Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: A man reportedly stole gift cards from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., then fled on foot.

Assault: An employee with a North Canfield-Niles Road fast-food restaurant alleged having been pushed by a co-worker.

Fraud: A check used to buy a vehicle from Fred Martin Ford Inc., 4701 Mahoning Ave., was returned for nonsufficient funds.

Theft: Barbara E. Huffman of West Boardman Street, Youngstown, faced a theft-by-deception charge after police alleged Huffman, 62, had failed to pay for two bedsheet sets at Walmart, then made a fraudulent return of the items for a $108.55 gift card.

Oct. 14

Arrest: Youngstown police near Mahoning Avenue handed to Austintown authorities Randall P. Vecchio, 53, whose last known address was on Moherman Avenue in Youngstown, and who was wanted on warrants charging two counts of receiving stolen property and one of breaking and entering. Vecchio was accused in shoplifting situations last month at Home Depot, as well as entering a fenced-in area earlier this month at American Auto & Truck Towing, 89 Maple Ave.

Oct. 15

Drugs: After answering a disturbance call in the 4200 block of Mahoning Avenue, police issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging John R. Yeager of Woodhurst Drive, Austintown, with marijuana possession. Yeager, 21, admitted having a bag of suspected marijuana in his pants pocket, authorities alleged.

Theft: Desiree A. Timmerman, 32, of South Brockway Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan a $31 hair-straightener package while in Walmart.

Fraud: An Idaho Road resident reported $2,250 had been removed from an account.

Theft: Power and hand tools and related accessories were stolen from a residence in the 4900 block of Shadow Oak Drive.

Theft: An official with a McDonald’s restaurant, 1709 S. Raccoon Road, discovered an undisclosed amount of deposit money was missing.

Oct. 16

Fraud: Officers received a complaint that workers associated with Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. in Struthers had failed to complete a construction project at a home in the 4500 block of Burkey Road.

Burglary: To a residence in the 3700 block of Huntmere Avenue, from which a man was reportedly seen fleeing.

Recovered property: Youngstown police recovered a 2013 Lincoln vehicle that was in a crash in that city after the car had been reported stolen in the 3900 block of New Road.

Theft by deception: Phony money was reportedly used to buy numerous items from a business in the 4300 block of Kirk Road.

Oct. 17

Arrest: Police in the 3800 block of Tippecanoe Road took into custody Jessica L. Price, 36, of South Roanoke Avenue, Austintown. She was wanted on a warrant.

Theft: Authorities responded to a complaint in the 600 block of Wilcox Road that a project was not completed after the homeowner had contacted Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc.

Illegal dumping: Police received word that several 8-foot cement-filled metal poles had been dumped on the road in the 80 block of South Anderson Avenue.

Theft: Someone stole about $3,888 worth of tools from Home Depot, 6100 Mahoning Ave.

CANFIELD

Oct. 12

Summons: After being pulled over on North Broad Street, Ashley S. Reyes, 26, of Clifton Drive, Boardman, was given a summons charging driving under suspension.

Summons: Authorities on Lisbon Road handed a summons to Steven T. Carter, 22, of Iddings Avenue Northeast, Warren, charging him with failure to reinstate his driving privileges.

Oct. 13

Drugs: A traffic stop on South Broad Street resulted in summonses charging Samuel Entrikin, 42, of Lisbon Road, Leetonia, with drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 14

Incident: Officers on Boardman-Canfield Road assisted an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with a reported uncooperative man, though no arrests were made.