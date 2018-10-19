Ohio woman charged with murder for leaving infant in hot car

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman whose 1-month-old daughter died of asphyxiation last year has been charged with murder in the death of her 1-month-old son who authorities say was left in a car on a 90-degree day.

The Zanesville Times Recorder reports 27-year-old Samantha Donohoe, of Zanesville, also faces felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in Muskingum County. She was arrested Monday.

Authorities say county sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment building Sept. 4 and found the infant unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how long the boy had been left in the car.

Authorities say Donohoe’s daughter died after Donohoe fell asleep on a couch with the infant. The death was considered an accident.