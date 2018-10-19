Ohio tests new clearance idea to sell off unwanted liquor

BREAKING: Mahoning County judges urge vote against state Issue 1

October 19, 2018 at 8:50a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP)

Ohio’s Division of Liquor Control is testing a new clearance store idea meant to offload unwanted liquor at a premium price.

The state opened its first Last Call store in Columbus Thursday for a test run through this weekend and next. The Columbus Dispatch reports the clearance sale is meant to get rid of liquor that has been discontinued, isn’t moving quickly in regular stores or liquor that is simply overstocked by the state.

Liquor Control Superintendent Jim Canepa says there are a variety of products available, “sort of a treasure hunt.” He says he was inspired to have the state hold a warehouse sale for liquor while shopping for clearance shoes.

The Last Call store is currently a short-term test, but officials say it could be permanent if successful.

