New Castle cops seeking 3rd suspect charged in triple homicide
NEW CASTLE, Pa.
City authorities are seeking a third suspect in the triple homicide in the city Tuesday. That man is alleged to have fled the state the day after the shootings.
A Lawrence County magistrate Friday issued an arrest warrant for Anthony L. Cooper Jr., 19, who is charged with eight felony counts, including criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide and carrying an unlicensed firearm in the shooting deaths of Amariah Emery, 10, as well as the girl’s mother Nichole Pumphrey, 31, and another man, Lawrence Cannon, also 31.
Steven Procopio, 19, of Canterberry Road, New Wilmington, Pa., was also charged Thursday with seven homicide and firearm counts in the shooting deaths.
But during a police interview, he told police Cooper – also known as “Mook” – was the triggerman, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Lawrence County court.
Though one of four children who survived the Tuesday shootings identified Procopio as the shooter, police Chief Robert Salem said investigators aren’t ruling out Cooper’s involvement. Salem noted Procopio “lied numerous times” during his interview.
