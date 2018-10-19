National Guard training center renamed for former president

RAVENNA

A military training center in Portage and Trumbull counties has been renamed for the United States’ 20th president.

The Ohio National Guard says its Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center was renamed Thursday as Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center.

The Guard says Garfield was a major-general in Ohio’s militia, later known as the Ohio National Guard. The Ohio native became president in 1881 and was assassinated that year.

The center used for military units, civilian law enforcement and first responders is undergoing $37 million in upgrades projected for completion in 2022.

Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., Ohio’s assistant adjutant general for Army at the Ohio National Guard, said in a release that the state-of-the-art facility will allow training in “live, virtual and gaming scenarios.”