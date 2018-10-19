Man arraigned in Niles murder and felonious assault

Staff report

WARREN

Bond of $1 million was set Thursday for Edward D. Anderson Jr., 20, after he pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of felonious assault in Saturday’s stabbing death in Niles of a Campbell man and wounding of Anderson’s ex-girlfriend.

Judge Ronald Rice ordered that Anderson have no contact with hix ex-girlfriend or family members of his victims if he is able to be released on bond.

Anderson’s felonious-assault charges contain specifications that he also possessed a firearm while confronting Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, and Melissa R. Stroud, 19, at the apartment Anderson and Stroud had shared on Warren Avenue.

Anderson and Stroud have had addresses in Niles and Campbell.

Authorities say Anderson fired the gun during the confrontation but didn’t injure anyone with it.

Tsarnas died from stab wounds, and Stroud was seriously injured by stab wounds. She was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Anderson’s first pretrial hearing will be Oct. 29.

According to Tsarnas’ obituary, he was a father and 1996 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He served as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force and was currently enrolled at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, which teaches aviation mechanics.

Also Thursday, Judge Rice arraigned David W. Fennell, 61, of Lorain Street in Masury, on four counts of rape that each carry a possible life prison sentence if he’s convicted.

Fennell pleaded not guilty, and Judge Rice set his bond at $1 million. Fennell is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a small child between January and June of this year. If he makes bond, he is prohibited from having any contact with the victims.