Mahoning County OVI has weekend saturation patrols
CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today it will conduct a coordinated saturation patrol blitz sometime this weekend in the county. The blitz will include police officers from participating agencies of the task force and will target specific locations.
