Mahoning County OVI has weekend saturation patrols


October 19, 2018 at 4:40p.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced today it will conduct a coordinated saturation patrol blitz sometime this weekend in the county. The blitz will include police officers from participating agencies of the task force and will target specific locations.

