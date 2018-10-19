lottery Drawings


The combined jackpot for today’s Mega Millions drawing and Saturday’s Powerball drawing is at least $1.4 billion.

MEGA MILLIONS

Jackpot: At least $970 million

Next Drawing: Today, 11 p.m.

Base Ticket Price: $2

POWERBALL

Jackpot: At least $430 million

Next Drawing: Saturday, 10:59 p.m.

Base Ticket Price: $2

Source: Mega Millions, Powerball websites

