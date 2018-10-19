Lane restrictions today through Saturday on US Route 224 in Boardman
BOARDMAN — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that U.S. Route 224 from West Boulevard to state Route 7 (Market Street) will have various lane restrictions beginning at 9 p.m. tonight and continuing through 10 a.m. Saturday for pavement repairs.
