Innovative Teacher grants awarded to area educators

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Turning Foundation, in partnership with The Raymond John Wean Foundation, has awarded 15 Innovative Teacher Mini-Grants to instructors in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Recipients will receive cash awards up to $5,000, with a grand total of $50,885 impacting more than 7,300 students in preschool and kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms during the 2018-19 school year.

Applicants were required to align their projects with one of the four major goal areas of focus for the Eastern Ohio Education Partnership: kindergarten readiness, early-grade reading proficiency, middle-grade math proficiency and postsecondary/career readiness.

Winners of the Innovative Teacher Mini-Grants for the 2018-19 school year are: Tracy Archuleta, Jefferson Senior High School; Kelly Fussner, Rayen Early College Middle School; Stephanie Gilligan, McGuffey PK-8; Carole Goffus, Willard PK-8; Amy Gordiejew, Taft Elementary; Rick Gurski, Taft Elementary; Tim Harker, Glenwood Junior High; Kelly Hutchison, Warren City Schools; Sharon King, Martin Luther King Elementary; Sarah Lowe, Beaver Local Middle School; Maria Pappas, Youngstown City Schools; Sharon Ragan, Paul C. Bunn Elementary; Jill Redmond, McGuffey PK-8; Mark Robinson, Youngstown Rayen Early College; and Eleanna Vlahos-Hall, Jefferson PK-8.

For information about the projects visit www.turningfoundation.org/2018-innovative-teacher-mini-grant-award-winners/.